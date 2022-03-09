Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Alliance Wealth Management Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 10.3% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned about 0.37% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $33,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,670,000 after buying an additional 4,736,348 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,601,000 after purchasing an additional 958,720 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $24,417,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,159,000 after acquiring an additional 399,577 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,571,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,161. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.