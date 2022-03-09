Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is ProVise Management Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.29% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $30,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.84. 557,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,653. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.82. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.