Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $159,000.

Shares of SCHM traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.76. The company had a trading volume of 372,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

