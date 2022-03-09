Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,835. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $83.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.