SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of SciPlay worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter worth about $18,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 1,956.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 693,596 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter worth about $5,899,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter worth about $5,530,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter worth about $4,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of SCPL opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.32.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

