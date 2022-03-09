Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.00

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 71 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 71.50 ($0.94). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.91), with a volume of 27,274 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £41.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 71.

In other Scotgold Resources news, insider Peter G. Hetherington bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £114,000 ($149,371.07).

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

