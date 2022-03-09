Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 6,425 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $599,773.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $5.68 on Wednesday, hitting $94.64. 1,344,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.86 and a beta of 0.81. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Avalara by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Avalara by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

