Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,288 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of AmerisourceBergen worth $26,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 104.9% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

NYSE ABC opened at $144.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $107.72 and a 1-year high of $148.42.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,970 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,624. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

