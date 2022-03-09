Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $19,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $507.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

