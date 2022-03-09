Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 196,506 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.31% of Synovus Financial worth $21,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNV. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

NYSE:SNV opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.