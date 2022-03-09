Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,708 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.49% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $20,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 98,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 134,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.47%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

