Scout Investments Inc. Has $26.74 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,173 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 34,012 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Best Buy worth $26,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after acquiring an additional 257,611 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 547,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $57,904,000 after acquiring an additional 255,262 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 532,205 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,414,000 after acquiring an additional 199,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.66. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

