Scout Investments Inc. Has $27.88 Million Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.56% of Agree Realty worth $27,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Agree Realty by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,522,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 152.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

