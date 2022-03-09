Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,774 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $26,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $67,846,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $22,694,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $156.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.77, a P/E/G ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,238 shares of company stock worth $26,394,643. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

