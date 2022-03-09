Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of Masimo worth $20,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler lowered Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.60.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.28. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $133.94 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

