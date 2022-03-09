Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 269,534 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 326.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 269,534 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $22,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 774.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

