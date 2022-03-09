Scout Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 76,563 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.65 and a 200-day moving average of $243.61. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.00 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.