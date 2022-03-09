Scout Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 778.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 129,435 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Eastman Chemical worth $17,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,307 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,534,000 after buying an additional 279,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 564.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after buying an additional 1,209,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EMN opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.63.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

