Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,324,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after acquiring an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $891,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,806,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 185,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,758,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,313.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,509.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,700.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,277.41 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,969.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

