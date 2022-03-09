Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of Ulta Beauty worth $27,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.61.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $359.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.47.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.