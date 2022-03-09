Scout Investments Inc. Sells 20,145 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,145 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Insulet worth $26,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after purchasing an additional 447,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,055,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,978 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after purchasing an additional 277,056 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after buying an additional 76,401 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Insulet by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 382,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,858,000 after buying an additional 60,875 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $248.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,079.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.81. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Insulet’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

