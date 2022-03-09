Scout Investments Inc. Sells 20,421 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,421 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $27,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after buying an additional 166,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,851,000 after buying an additional 146,152 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $261.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $186.20 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

