ScPrime (SCP) Price Reaches $0.78 on Top Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $32.29 million and $42,635.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,246,020 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

