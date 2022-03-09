Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.81

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.81 and traded as high as C$25.00. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$24.06, with a volume of 249,047 shares.
Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -445.56.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
Read More
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.