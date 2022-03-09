Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.81

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.81 and traded as high as C$25.00. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$24.06, with a volume of 249,047 shares.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -445.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total value of C$41,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at C$1,697,769.70. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $82,910.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.