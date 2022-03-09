Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells $2,289,727.05 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $2,289,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SGEN traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.47 and its 200-day moving average is $154.53.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 21.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.6% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Seagen by 55.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Seagen by 338.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seagen (SGEN)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.