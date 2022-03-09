SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,944 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.20% of SeaSpine worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 86.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 34,616 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 173.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 33,678 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 93.2% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 647,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 312,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 15.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

SPNE stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

