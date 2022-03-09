Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.17

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.17 and traded as high as $33.50. Security Federal shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $107.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17.

Security Federal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFDL)

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate.

