Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) shares rose 11.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.47. Approximately 7,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 440,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

SEER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $834.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.50.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 933.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $51,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Seer by 1,462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Seer by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

