Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.05

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 155164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.