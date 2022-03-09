Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $9.98

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $9.53. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 2,849 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

