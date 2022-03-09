Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.44

Shares of Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEIGY)
