Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.44

Shares of Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.87 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEIGY)

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area.

