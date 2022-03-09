Sempra Energy to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a report released on Sunday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.91 EPS.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

SRE stock opened at $153.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.48. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $155.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $860,070 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.