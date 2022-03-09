Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) were up 11.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 9,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 182,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.
Several analysts have weighed in on ASAI shares. HSBC upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.77.
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile (NYSE:ASAI)
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
