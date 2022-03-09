Sentinel Market Cap Tops $43.35 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $43.35 million and $754,545.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,001,457,136 coins and its circulating supply is 7,297,172,480 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

