Sentinel Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.37 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $53.38 million and $2.37 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00067523 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00014396 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001035 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.