SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.81 Million

Analysts expect that SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) will announce $60.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year sales of $200.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $200.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $317.92 million, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $352.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on S shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

S opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62.

In other SentinelOne news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $2,690,544.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley bought 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,761 shares of company stock valued at $21,740,122 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 39,756 shares during the last quarter. Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 117,581 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

