Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) will report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.02. Service Co. International reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,390. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

