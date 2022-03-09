SFL (NYSE:SFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.67

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 1823271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFL. DNB Markets lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SFL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Get SFL alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. SFL had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SFL by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 536,360 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SFL by 113.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SFL in the second quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SFL by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 901,063 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

About SFL (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.