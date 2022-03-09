Shadows (DOWS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $113,477.00

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $113,477.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00033230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00101947 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

