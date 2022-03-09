Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.20

Shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)
