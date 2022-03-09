Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.97.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $239.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $230.83 and a one year high of $354.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,073,455 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 198.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,164,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,161,000 after buying an additional 773,729 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

