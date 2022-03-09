Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.02

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.02 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24). Shield Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 18.65 ($0.24), with a volume of 851,490 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 18.89, a quick ratio of 17.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of £39.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.92.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:STX)

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.

