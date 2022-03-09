SHIELD (XSH) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 31.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $129,989.90 and $9.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,234.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,741.16 or 0.06490395 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.32 or 0.00256485 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.38 or 0.00725425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00065954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.01 or 0.00461743 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.56 or 0.00330438 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

