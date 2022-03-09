Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading 12.3% Higher

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.11 and last traded at $47.11. 19,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,254,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $126,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 12.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,584,000 after buying an additional 431,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after acquiring an additional 492,332 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

