Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading 12.3% Higher

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.11 and last traded at $47.11. 19,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,254,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89.
In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $126,638.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 12.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,584,000 after buying an additional 431,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after acquiring an additional 492,332 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
