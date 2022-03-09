Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Cut to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHZUY opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. Shizuoka Bank has a 52 week low of $72.32 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Shizuoka Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shizuoka Bank (SHZUY)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.