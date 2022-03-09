Shoe Carnival (SCVL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $825.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.66%.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

