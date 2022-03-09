Shoe Carnival (SCVL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $825.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

