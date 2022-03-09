Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €156.40 ($170.00).

SAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($218.48) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($190.22) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.96) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($175.00) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($159.78) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SAE opened at €70.90 ($77.07) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €75.70 ($82.28) and a 12 month high of €205.40 ($223.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €101.04 and its 200-day moving average is €127.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -60.81.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

