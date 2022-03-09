Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $17,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $44,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 244.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 85.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $51.90 on Wednesday, reaching $566.85. 102,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $511.20 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $913.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,275.62.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.