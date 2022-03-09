Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price rose 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $583.57 and last traded at $583.41. Approximately 155,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,752,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $514.95.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $913.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,275.62.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $1,578,341,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

