Sia Abbaszadeh Sells 50,000 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.57. 6,328,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 218,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 126,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

